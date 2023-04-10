News

JUST-IN: Kidnapped Ex-Nasarawa Deputy Gov, Gye-Wado Regains Freedom

The former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State who was kidnapped on Friday, Prof Onje Gye-Wado has regained his freedom.

A former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and ex-Commissioner of Information, Dogo Shammah confirmed the development to newsmen on Monday.

He said, “To God be the Glory Prof Onje, is finally released from the hands of kidnappers. just now”

Gye-Wado was reportedly released by his abductors after collecting about N4m naira ransom from family members.

The abductors had demanded N70m and after long negotiation, about N40 was allegedly paid before his release at about 10:06 pm Sunday night.

The professor of law was kidnapped Friday morning night at his village in Rinza, a few kilometres away from Wamba, the headquarters of Wamba local government area of the state.

” They collected the ransom near Mada Hills Secondary School in Akwanga, with a 200 naira recharge card, then he was released near Angwan chiyawa, close to those hills between Akwanga and Nasarawa Eggon,” a family source said.

