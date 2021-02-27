JUST IN: Kidnapped Kagara students, others freed

Students, staff and family members kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have been released, Channels Television is reporting.

The television station on Saturday morning said the development was confirmed to it by a government official.

According to Channels TV, the official said the abductees are on their way to Minna, the Niger State capital.

According to him, the children were released from a location close to where 53 others abducted from a bus belonging to the Niger State Transport Authority were freed last week.

The Kankara students, staff and family members are expected to be received by the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello at the Government House in Minna.

Twenty-seven students and 14 others were abducted from the school.

