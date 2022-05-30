Top Stories

JUST IN: Kidnapped Methodist Church Prelate, two others released

Posted on

 

The Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche, has regained his freedom alongside with the two priests.

Archbishop of Ilesa Archbishop Akinlose Akindeko that confirmed the release of the abductors said they were in good health though they looked tired and needed rest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s Chaplain, were kidnapped on Sunday in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia.

They were abducted while they were on their way from a programme in the council area.

 

Reporter

