Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kidnapped Niger traditional ruler regains freedom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

The abducted traditional ruler of Wawa, also known as Dodo of Wawa of Borgu Kingdom in New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger State, has reportedly regained his freedom.

New Telegraph had reported that the traditional ruler, Dr. Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu was kidnapped in his palace at about 10pm last week Saturday by bandits dressed in military uniform.

A source from Wawa confirmed the report saying: “There is wild jubilation right now, I will get back to you later…”

More details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Five killed as cultists take over Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

At least five people have been killed in the last two days as a result of violent bloody clashes between members of Eiye and Aye confraternities in Benin, Edo State. New Telegraph learnt that some of the active participants were among those who recently escaped from the Benin and Oko prisons as they continued their […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos Rice Mill to cushion COVID-19 Effect with 250,000 jobs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As more Nigerians lament over increasing rate of unemployment worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos State government on Wednesday said that its multi-billion naira 32-metric tonnes per hour rice mill at Imota will create 250,000 jobs across the country. The state government, said the rice mill, which is acclaimed to be the fourth largest […]
Metro & Crime

Suspect: We kidnapped our Chinese boss for short paying, sacking us

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A 34-year-old vulcaniser, Jayeola Adelekan, working with Xinxin Energy Limited, located at the Odogbolu area of Ogun State, has revealed that he and six other men organised the abduction of his 65-yearold Chinese boss because he was fond of short paying and sacking Nigerians. Adelekan was arrested along with six others, identified as Adetayo Adeniran, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica