JUST IN: Kidnapped NPC Official Regains Freedom

Gloria Izonfuo, a Federal Commissioner with the National Population Commission (NPC) in Bayelsa State who was kidnapped by gunmen on the Ogbakiri axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State, has escaped captivity.

New Telegraph reports that Mrs Izonfuo, a former Head of Service in Bayelsa State regained freedom from his abductors after five days in the kidnapper’s den.

Recall that Izonfuo was kidnapped last Sunday while returning from a trip to Brass, at the Ogbakiri intersection in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State.

She was abducted alongside her driver and maid by some unknown gunmen.

Grace Iringe-Koko, a spokeswoman for the Rivers State Police Command, confirmed her release to our correspondent on Friday morning.

She said, “Yes, she was released this morning (Friday). An investigation is still ongoing to apprehend the kidnappers and make them face justice.”

Asked if Mrs Izonfuo’s driver and maid were freed alongside, the state police image maker in a terse response said, “Okay, I will get back to you on that.”

However, it could not be ascertained if any ransom was paid.