Nigeria’s pioneer betting company, 1960Bet, has appointed actor and popular video content producer Debo Adedayo (also known as Mr Macaroni) as its brand ambassador. Adedayo, who plays the comedic role of a randy man in online videos that regularly attract large viewership figures, is the new face of the betting outfit aiming to return to […]

300,000 houses to be built Project to cost over N400bn The Federal Government has unveiled plans to meet the housing needs of about 1.5 million Nigerian families through a social housing scheme that will deliver about 300,000 housing units across the country. The scheme, which is part of the National Economic Sustainability […]

The kidnapped schoolgirls of Government Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State have been released. It was learnt that they were in the palace of the Emir of Anka, from where they would be transported to Gusau, the state capital. Bandits had on Friday morning kidnapped over 300 schoolgirls at Jangebe. The girls were believed to have been taken to a forest by the gunmen, who abducted the schoolgirls by reportedly disguising as security personnel.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica