JUST IN: Kingdom emerges winner of Nigerian Idol Season 6

*Gets N30m, SUV, others

Kingdom Kroseide has emerge the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 6.
The keenly contested reality show was staged Sunday live on DStv and GOtv. Fans of the singing competition witnessed the winner between the two finalists – Francis and Kingdom
Kingdom walked away with a recording deal of a six-track extended play album, with music video shoots for three of the songs, and over N50 million worth of prizes, which include a N30 million cash prize and a brand new SUV.
The other prizes include a BIGI-branded refrigerator and one year’s supply of BIGI soft drinks from Rites Food Limited; an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles and a wide range of TECNO products; a weekend getaway package to Dubai for two from TravelBeta, and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12-month DStv Premium subscription package.
The first runner-up in the competition, Francis will also walk away with a song produced by a leading music producer in Nigeria and a top-notch music video.
Kingdom Kroseide is a student of Computer Science and Informatics at the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State.
Not only does he sing, but he also teaches music. Kingdom’s love for music is ignited by his love for the combination of sounds. For this reason, he learned to build his vocal ability and taught himself to sing by watching videos.
Kingdom juggles schooling and making music to achieve his dreams.
For him, Nigerian Idol is a way to put himself out there, in order for his music to reach the right ears. He has songs in the works, and he says he can’t wait to release them.

