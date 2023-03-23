JUST-IN: Kogi Assembly Suspends 9 Members, Five Local Council Bosses

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday ordered members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to call off their eight-month-old strike action and return to the classroom immediately. The appellate court, in a ruling that was delivered by a three-man panel led by Justice Hamma Barka, stressed that it would not entertain any […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Adewale Momoh AKURE After years of bottleneck, exploitation of bitumen has finally set to commenced in the southern part of Ondo State following mobilisation to site of heavy duty equipment required to mine the untapped natural resources. The exploitation would be carried out by an indigenous company, South West Bitumen Exploration Limited (SWB) as […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
The House of Representatives ad hoc committee on naira redesign has called for an intervention to mitigate the hardship being faced by Nigerians due to the policy. Rep. Ado Doguwa, the Chairman of the committee said this in a statement in Abuja. Doguwa acknowledged that President Buhari had good intentions in wanting to use the […]
Like this:
Like Loading...