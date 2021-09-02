JUST IN: Kogi govt breaks silence on ₦20bn bail-out loan

Kogi State Government has broken its silence on the viral report that a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ordered its salary bailout account domiciled in a commercial bank to be freezed over a ₦20 billion loan obtained from the bank.

Justice Tijjani Ringim had on Monday granted the order to freeze the account pending the conclusion of the investigation or possible prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had approached the court for the order in an ex-parte application brought pursuant to section 44 (2) of the Constitution and section 34(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act.

Counsel to the EFCC, Abass Muhammed, told the court that the order was necessary so as to preserve the ‘res’ and abate further dissipation of the funds in the account.

Reacting, the State Commissioner of Information, Fanwo Kinsley in an ongoing press conference debunked the news, saying it is falsehood and accentuated malice carefully planned by critics to tarnish the image of the state.

