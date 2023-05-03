JUST IN: Kremlin accuses Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin

News Top Stories

Kremlin accuses Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin

Russia says two drones attacked the Kremlin in Moscow last night in what it alleges was a Ukrainian attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin claimed two drones had been used in the alleged attack but they were disabled by Russian defences, reports the BBC.

Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time and there was no material damage to buildings, Russian news agencies reported.

Unverified footage on Russian social media showed smoke over central Moscow.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the allegation.

The Kremlin called the incident a “planned terrorist act” and said it reserved the right to respond when and how it sees fit, RIA news agency reported.

“The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade,” RIA said.

 

