JUST IN: Kwara Gov dissolves cabinet, thanks ex-members

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has dissolved his cabinet with effect from December 31, 2020.

A statement issued midnight Sunday by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said: “His Excellency especially commends the Honourable cabinet members for their contributions to the development of the state while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours.”

The Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Sabah Jubril retains his seat, the statement added.

It said the governor also directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

The cabinet members were sworn in on December 14, 2019, comprising at least 56.25% female, in what was remarkably the most gender friendly cabinet on the African continent. The cabinet also had the country’s youngest commissioner.

