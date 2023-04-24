Education News

JUST-IN: Kwara Varsity Loses Lecturer

The Head of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education,
Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Dr Ajeigbe Issa Yaqub, is dead.

The deceased, who was also the institution’s Acting Director of Sports until his passing on, was said to have died in his sleep at his residence in Ilorin, the state capital, on Monday.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rights in his hometown, Budo-Egba, in the Asa local government area of the state.

A statement by the Registrar of KWASU, Dr Kikelomo W. Sallee, said: “With heavy heart, we announce the death of the Head of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and Ag. Director of Sports of Kwara State University, Dr Ajeigbe Issa Yaqub. Dr Ajeigbe died in his sleep.

“As the University mourns this loss of a committed member of staff, we pray Allah forgives all his shortcomings and admits him into Jannatul Firdaus.

“May Allah also console his family, friends and the University Community.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

