JUST IN: Kyari denies Huspuppi’s bribe allegation

*Says: ‘My hands are clean’

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has denied receiving money from Hushpuppi, the embattled Nigerian socialite.

According to US court documents, Huspuppi had alleged that he bribed Abba Kyari to arrest a co-fraudster.

The socialite said he bribed Kyari to arrest and jail one of his rivals in Nigeria after a dispute over a $1.1 million scam on Qatari business people.

