JUST IN: Lagos arraigns Chidinma, 2 others over Ataga's murder 

Akeem Nafiu

The Lagos State Government has arraigned a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu, before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of a Lagos High Court in TBS over alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

Chidinma was arraigned alongside her sister, Egbuchu Chioma, from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered, and one, Adedapo Quadri, on a 9-count charge bordering on the alleged offence.

Chidinma and Quadri pleaded not guilty to eight counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing. Chioma also pleaded not guilty to the ninth count of being in possession of a stolen property.

Justice Adesanya has fixed November 9 for trial.

