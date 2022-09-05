Metro & Crime

JUST IN-Lagos Building Collapse: Death toll rises to 5

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The death toll, Monday, rose to five after the search and rescue team recovered two more bodies from the rubble of the crumbled eight-storey building on Oba Idowu Street in Oniru, Victoria Island area of Lagos.

The bodies of two male adults were recovered on Sunday while the remains of an elderly man, and two young men were found in the debris Monday morning.

The Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed this minutes after the search and rescue mission continued Monday.

Other emergency responders on ground include the police and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Anambra guber: INEC to increase voting units to 5,720

Posted on Author *15 polling units located in shrines

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to increase the number of voting units in Anambra State from 4, 608 to 5,720 ahead of the November governorship election. Similarly out of the over 2,500,000 registered voters in the state only about 500,000 persons have so far voted in every election as at the 2019 general […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Minister opens FCT markets

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said it had relaxed restrictions on operations of markets within the territory. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, markets in FCT were hitherto allowed to operate only for three days in a week, a measure the government said was taken to curb the spread of the virus. The FCT Minister, Mallam […]
Metro & Crime

Enugu APC chairman mourns slain members, declares one-week mourning

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU

The Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ugochukwu Agballah over the weekend declared a one-week mourning period for two members of the party, who were recently murdered by gunmen.   Agballah expressed shock over the invasion of Enugu South Local Government Area office of the party by gunmen and killing of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica