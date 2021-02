Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Pandemonium broke out in Oke-Oyi, headquarters of Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State on Saturday as a tipper truck crushed three occupants of a tricycle (Keke NAPEP) to death. The fatal accident, according to sources, occurred on the old Ilorin-Jebba road when the driver of the tricycle wanted […]

Following an intensified effort by government and mediators for the released of staff and students of Government Science College, Kagara, the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello has on Friday assured that the abducted would be released soon. He said while addressing journalists in Government House that with the information he has been receiving […]

The Lagos State Judicial Panel has summoned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammad Adamu over a case involving one Adewale Adewuyi, a petitioner who is on a stretcher. Debo Adeleke, the petitioner’s lawyer, alleged that the police have refused to release 26 acres of farmland seized from the petitioner since 2013. Adeleke asked the panel to summon the IGP so that the police could be compelled to release the seized farmland.

