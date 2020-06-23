Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Lagos flood sweeps away 17-year-old girl

Muritala Ayinla

Flood waters have swept away a 17-year- old girl, simply identified as Ayisat, at Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate following downpour experienced throughout Monday in some areas of the state.
Consequently, LASEMA has commenced a search and rescue operation for the missing teenager.
Confirming the tragic incident, the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke–Osanyintolu, told New Telegraph that the teenager went missing during the flooding which followed the Monday downpour.
He added that the search and rescue operation by the Agency, which commenced immediately the distress alert was received, has led to the ongoing thorough search of all major and minor categories of drains and drainage canals in and around Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate in Surulere Local Government Area, Lagos.
Osanyintolu said: “Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that the canal along Alapafuja Close linking Bank Olemoh was submerged as a result of flooding and a teenage girl named Ayisat was swept away by the flood around 12:30p.m (Monday).
“However, her body could not been found as the LASEMA Response Team, LRT, searched through the adjoining canals. Operation suspended till morning.”
The General Manager added that the outcome of the present operation will determine the extent to which the radius of the search and rescue operation will be extended beyond the immediate locality of Surulere to other Local Governments/Local Council Development areas trailing the water/flood flows.
According to him, past experience has proven that strong floods have been known to transfer victims far from incident scenes.
He said the Agency is enjoining all parents and guardians to ensure adequate safety of their children, wards and young adults by insisting, and restraining them indoors during rainfalls and away from after rain floodings which has been known to sweep away articulated vehicles and even demolish buildings where the flood strenght and speeds are strong enough.

Reporter

