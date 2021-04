The Lagos State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has described as shocking the death of veteran sports writer, Muyiwa Daniel. The State NUJ Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi said this in a statement in Lagos. “We were optimistic that he would overcome the sickness, unfortunately, he passed on while about to undergo surgery […]

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, has assured parents and school owners of safety of their children and wards in private and governmentowned schools in the state. Odumosu gave the assurance after a security meeting with the officials of the state Ministry of Education, principals and other stakeholders. The meeting was held recently at […]

A 46-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested for possession of 55 grams of cocaine drug in Tiruvanmiyur by a special team of Adyar police. The accused Alif Oluwasun Ibrahim was secured on Saturday night based on a tip-off when he reached the Tiruvanmiyur bus terminus to board a bus to Puducherry to sell the […]

An accident involving two trucks at the NASFAT U-Turn on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday morning, has claimed the lives of two motor boys while leaving the two drivers and a commercial motorcyclist seriously injured.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica