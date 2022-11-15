Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Lagos lawmaker Olawale slumps, dies at APC campaign flag-off in Jos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Anayo Ezugwu

 

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Mushin Constituency II, Sobur Olayiwola Olawale has slumped and died in Jos, Plateau State.

The lawmaker has the nickname: ‘Omititi’, was in Jos where he attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off for Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday.

He was said to have died on his way back to Lagos, but still in Jos. The late Olawale was born in 1964.

Honourable Femi Saheed, representing Kosofe Constituency II has confirmed the sudden death of Olawale but the Assembly is yet to issue an official statement.

His death has thrown the State House of Assembly into mourning. Omititi is survived by a wife and three children.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police discover Indian hemp farm in Ogun, arrest 7

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have discovered a large expanse of Indian hemp farm in Lokuta village of Remo North Local Government area of the state.   The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP  Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday said, seven suspected Indian hemp farmers were arrested […]
Metro & Crime

Court remands applicants seeking N10m compensation from Lagos AG

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere Tuesday remanded two applicants in prison custody who sort to obtain the sum of N10 million as compensation from the Lagos State Attorney-General/ Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN). The two applicants, identified as Joseph Peter and Idowu Akorede, had sued Onigbanjo over an alleged infringement […]
Metro & Crime

Diri imposes curfew on Bayelsa communities over violence

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Governor Douye Diri yesterday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Nembe, Bassambiri, Ogbolomabiri and environs in Bayelsa State. The curfew was imposed because of a violent crisis in Nembe leading to the breakdown of law and order and disruption of public peace in the communities by “yet-tobe- identified individuals”. The Commissioner for Information, Orientation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica