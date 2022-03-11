JUST IN: Lagos suspends NURTW from parks

Metro & Crime

The Lagos State Government has finally suspended the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state.

The government said that it has been watching closely events in NURTW, saying that there have been claims and counter claims over the control of the union.

The government said that it has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors.

In a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso said that there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

The statement said: “After considering the provisions of the law, the government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

“The  government will set up a committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

“The government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State.”

 

