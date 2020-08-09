Top Stories

JUST IN: Lagos tanker drivers insist on strike as talks fail

The Petroleum Tankers Drivers Association (PTDA) will go ahead with its planned strike which begins on Monday as the body fail to reach an agreement with the Lagos State government on Sunday.
This was made known by the National Chairman of PTDA, Mr Salimonu Oladiti in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.
He said that the Lagos government has failed to address issues which forced the drivers to plan to embark on an indefinite strike.
“We don’t have much to say. If the issues of extortion and harassment of our members are addressed, we won’t go on strike but if the issues are not addressed, we will go on with it,” Oladiti said.
“We are not happy to disrupt fuel supply because we know the effect but we cannot continue to cope with the problems.
“Security agents and hoodlums are extorting our members and officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management use tasers on our drivers and this can kill.
“We have been trying to cope with this for a long time but it has got to a point that our members are accusing us of feeling unconcerned about their welfare. So, there is nothing we can do than to go ahead with the strike.
“We have been reporting to the government but nothing has come out of it. The state government called us to a meeting but nothing came out of the meeting. We are still waiting for them to call another meeting.
“We will still present our demands to them and if they are ready to address them and we see their commitment, we will not go ahead with the strike. But if they are not ready, then there is no going back on the strike.”

