Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Lalong declares 24-hour curfew in Jos North LGA

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on JUST IN: Lalong declares 24-hour curfew in Jos North LGA

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Bar. Simon Bako Lalong has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area of the state effective today, Sunday, August 15, 2021 by 2pm.

The declaration was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Makut Simon Macham, which said the dusk-to-dawn curfew was necessary to prevent further breakdown of law and order in the state.

This is coming on the wake of the earlier 6pm-6am curfew declared in Jos North, Jos South and Bassa LGAs.

“Hours after announcing a dusk to dawn curfew in three Local Government Areas of Jos North, Jos South and Bassa, Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos North to contain further security threats.

“In the directive the Governor said “from 2pm of today, Sunday 15th August 2021, a 24-hour curfew will come into effect in Jos North Local Government Area. This is necessitated by security reports which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and properties within the local government.

“The governor therefore urges citizens to abide by the curfew and remain indoors to allow security agencies maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

“The governor says the 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government will remain in force until further notice,” said the statement.

Earlier, it was reported that about 23 passengers were killed around Rukuba Road in Jos on their way to Ondo State after attending a religious programme in Bauchi State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

PDP wins Kaduna assembly seat in bye-election

Posted on Author Reporter

  Usman Baba, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, has won the bye-election for Sabo Gari constituency in the Kaduna state house of assembly. According to NAN, Mohammed-Nuruddin Musa, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, declared Baba as the winner of the poll in Zaria on Saturday. Musa said the PDP candidate won the […]
Metro & Crime

Herders kill youth leader, injure two others in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Herdsmen on Saturday shot dead a Yoruba youth leader in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State, during an attempt to abduct some people.   The youth leader, popularly known as Olori Odo, was shot by the herdsmen said to be Fulani, who invaded Akinkunmi village near Kara Market where cattle, rams and […]
Metro & Crime

Doctors’ strike: Families withdraw patients from Ondo Hospital

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo,

The strike action embarked upon by doctors in the employment of the Ondo State government has taken another dimension as families have begun the withdrawal of their patients from government-owned hospitals. A visit to the State Hospital in Akure, the state capital Wednesday saw that many families have been removing their loved ones who were […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica