JUST IN: Lalong declares 24-hour curfew in Jos North LGA

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Bar. Simon Bako Lalong has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area of the state effective today, Sunday, August 15, 2021 by 2pm.

The declaration was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Makut Simon Macham, which said the dusk-to-dawn curfew was necessary to prevent further breakdown of law and order in the state.

This is coming on the wake of the earlier 6pm-6am curfew declared in Jos North, Jos South and Bassa LGAs.

“Hours after announcing a dusk to dawn curfew in three Local Government Areas of Jos North, Jos South and Bassa, Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos North to contain further security threats.

“In the directive the Governor said “from 2pm of today, Sunday 15th August 2021, a 24-hour curfew will come into effect in Jos North Local Government Area. This is necessitated by security reports which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and properties within the local government.

“The governor therefore urges citizens to abide by the curfew and remain indoors to allow security agencies maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

“The governor says the 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government will remain in force until further notice,” said the statement.

Earlier, it was reported that about 23 passengers were killed around Rukuba Road in Jos on their way to Ondo State after attending a religious programme in Bauchi State.

