JUST IN: Lalong imposes curfew on 3 LGAs following murder of 23 commuters

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong has imposed a curfew on three local government areas of the state following the murder of 23 commuters on Saturday.

Lalong, who double as the Chairman Northern Governors Forum, in a press statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham late Saturday, said the curfew commenced on Saturday and will run from 6pm to 6am.

“Sequel to the unfortunate breach of peace along Rukuba road, Jos North LGA on 14th August, 2021, where a convoy of commuters was attacked leading to the killing of innocent persons, I have received briefings on the situation from the relevant heads of security agencies.

“The reports indicate that 23 of those attacked lost their lives while 23 persons sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment. 26 others were rescued unhurt. So far, 20 suspects have been arrested and the security agencies are conducting investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.

“Having reviewed the reports and monitored the unfolding scenario, government is concerned about the persisting tensions and reported attempts by some persons to take the laws into their hands by threatening to attack individuals and private facilities, as well as public property.

“In order to avoid further deterioration of the situation and to protect lives and properties of citizens, I have directed the imposition of curfew on Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Governments commencing 6pm to 6am from today, 14th August 2021.

“The curfew shall remain in place subject to further review by the State Security Council.”

Lalong said the attack is purely a criminal conduct and should not be given any ethnic or religious colouration.

“All citizens are therefore directed to abide by the directive to enable security personnel maintain law and order in the affected areas and deal with those attempting to foment trouble by taking advantage of the situation to perpetrate crime.”

He said  government will continue to monitor the unfolding situation and take further necessary measures to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

“While I deeply sympathize with the families of those who lost their loved ones, and those injured in the unfortunate event, I call for calm and appeal to our citizens to avoid any action or utterances that will further inflame the situation,” he said.

Reporter

