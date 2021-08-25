JUST IN: Lalong re-imposes 24-hour curfew on Jos North LGA

Metro & Crime

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong has reinstated the 24-hour curfew earlier relaxed in Jos North Local Government Area following growing tensions arising from the attack on Yelwa Zangam village of the Local Government where over 35 persons were killed and properties destroyed.

According to Lalong, in a press statement signed and issued on Wednesday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham, the curfew will come into force from 4pm, Wednesday, August 25 and will last until further notice.

The statement added that the proactive decision became necessary following eminent threat to lives and properties within the  Jos North Local Government Area and the need to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

Lalong said the action will also enable security agencies deploy appropriately to maintain security as the search for the attackers of the villagers continues.

The governor has appealed to the citizens of Jos North to cooperate with the government by abiding with the 24-hour curfew, as security agencies have been mandated to ensure that those who violate the curfew are arrested.

Also, the 6pm to 6am curfew in Jos South and Bassa LGAs still remain in place until further notice. Only people on essential duties such as health personnel, journalists, fire service and para-military and others, are to be exempted from the curfew but should carry means of identification with them at all times.

