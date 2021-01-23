JUST IN: Larry King, US talk show host, dies weeks after testing positive for COVID-19

US talk show host Larry King has died at the age of 87.

The TV star was taken to hospital in Los Angeles in late December after testing positive for coronavirus. He died on Saturday morning.

King, whose career spanned more than six decades, had Type 2 diabetes and had suffered from lung cancer, angina and heart attacks in recent years, reports Sky News.

King’s broadcasting fame began in the 1970s with his radio programme The Larry King Show, which he hosted on the network Mutual Broadcasting System.

He then went on to have his own television show, Larry King Live on CNN, between 1985 and 2010, where his guests included politicians, celebrities, sports stars and well-known conspiracy theorists

