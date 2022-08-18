JUST IN: LASG extends Okada ban to more LGAs

The Lagos State Government has extended the ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, to four more local government areas and five local council development areas.

The Commissioner for Transport, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, confirmed this on Thursday.

According to Oladeinde, the decision was taken after a review of the earlier ban on commercial motorcycles operation in six local councils.The additional councils where the total Okada ban has been extended to include Kosofe Local Government, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Shomolu Local Governmen and Mushin Local Government.

Others are Ikosi-Isherri LCDA, Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Isolo LCDA, Bariga LCDA, and Odi-Olowo LCDA.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered full enforcement from September 1, 2022

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...