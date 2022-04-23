Metro & Crime

JUST IN: LASG reopens Chrisland Schools, continues investigation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

After hours of interrogating teachers and the parents of five students of Chrisland Schools involved in a sex act during a trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirate (UAE), the Lagos State Government has ordered that the schools be reopened on Monday April 25th, 2022, in order not to deny other students from learning.

It said that the after reopening the learning facilities across the state, efforts would be intensified on the safety measures put in place by the school’s management during school hours and when going for local as well as international excursions.

The government, meanwhile, disclosed that the five students involved in the sex scandal would be put under scheduled psychosocial support, so as to address the emotional and mental challenges that might arise from their actions as well as prevent future occurrence.

The Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, announced the development on Saturday, following a review of their findings on the sex scandal, barely five days after its closure.

Adefisayo disclosed that due to the Chrisland sex scandal, the state government has concluded plans to commence a full review of guidelines as well as protocols governing private and public schools across the state.

The commissioner stressed that considering safety of students, particularly those in boarding, the review exercise would be completed next month.

She said: “The directive follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident. Besides, it is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday 25th April, 2022. The state government shut the schools for safety of students and the staff and to ensure an unhindered investigation of the incident.

“The Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the state, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students. An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure, especially on external trips and excursions, is being made to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents.”

The commissioner, through a statement that was made available to newsmen, assured Lagosians that the state government would often ensure protections of its citizens.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

We forced victim to have sex with us, her brother –Kidnapper

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Suspected kidnappers in Ebonyi State yesterday told the police how they forced one of their victims to have sex with his sister.   The victim, Stanley (surname withheld), said after forcing him to sleep with his sister at gunpoint, the suspects also forced the sister to suck their penises. Stanley, his younger sister and their […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: UNIJOS suspends second semester exams over killings

Posted on Author Reporter

  Following a breakdown of law and order in some parts of Jos, Plateau State after the killing of 23 people, prompting the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew on Jos North LGA, authorities of the University of Jos have suspended on-going second semester examinations till further notice. The university announced this on Sunday […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 30 protesters in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

CP detains Inspector for assaulting journalist Police yesterday arrested 30 protesters at various locations in Lagos State for unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace during the Independence Day celebration. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement Adejobi, according to the News […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica