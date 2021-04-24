Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Late night fire claims two lives in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service says two persons from the same family died on Friday night fire incident at Zoo Road, Opposite Kano Zoological Garden, on Sheka Municipal.
Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, its Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Kano.
It said the incident occurred at about 10.10 pm, at an upper floor with two compartments of about 50 X 50 feet used as a dwelling house.
“Four rooms, two palour, two toilets and two kitchens were razed down.
“We received a distress call from Sabo Wada at about 10.10 p.m that fire gutted a dwelling house in his area and three persons were trapped including a four-year-old girl.
“On receiving the information, we quickly sent out our rescue team to the scene at about 10.15 pm.
“Two out of the victims were rescued unconscious and conveyed to Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed them dead.
“The bodies were handed over to C.S.P Awaisu Suleiman of Sheka Police Division,” he said.
The statement said the victims rescued alive were Fatima Salisu, 4, and Salisu Sani, 45, while the two dead victims were Maryam Sani, 19 (sister), and Nafisa Abdulkarim, 28 (wife).
It said all the victims were of the same family and that the cause of the incident was being investigated.

