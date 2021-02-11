JUST IN: Lateef Jakande dies at 91

Wale Elegbede

First Executive Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, is dead.

The former Minister of Works passed on Thursday morning in Lagos at the age of 91.

He is a former journalist who became governor of Lagos State in Nigeria from 1979 to 1983, and later was Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime (1993–98).

