JUST-IN: LAUTECH Missing 400-Level Student Found Dead

A 400-level student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Oyo, identified as Oluwatobi Ogunmola who has been declared missing was found dead.

According to a source privy to the development told newsmen, Ogunmola’s dead body was found hanging in the bush at Gambari in Ogbomoso, in the Surulere Local Government area of the state.

Ogunmola, who was studying in the Department of Physics of the institution, was said to be a mobile phone technician and a solar system consultant.

One of his friends on Facebook, Adeleke Abel described the deceased as a very calm and reserved person.

He further stated that the death of Ogunmola came as a shock to everyone, especially the people of Gambari in Ogbomoso.

Abel in his message sympathised with the family of Ogunmola Taiwo following the death of their son.

He wrote, “In a time like this, we sympathise with the family of Ogunmola Taiwo on the death of (their) son who was found dead. The death came as a shock to everyone, especially the people of Gambari in Ogbomoso.

“Very calm and reserved brother. We pray God to console the family and rest the soul of the deceased.”