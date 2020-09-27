JUST IN: Laycon wins BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ 2020

Edwin Usoboh

Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe on Sunday emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ reality show.

Laycon beat fellow housemasters Nengi, Neo, Vee and Dorathy to win the coveted grand prize worth N85 million.

After 71 days of excitement, intrigues, suspense and nail biting drama, Africa’s most watched reality show came to a rousing end at the final live eviction show on Sunday night.

From the five finalists in the house, Dorathy and Nengi emerged first and second runner-ups, while Neo and Vee came fourth and fifth respectively.

Laycon joins the past winners like Mercy, Efe and Miracle, who are winners of BBNaija seasons four, three and two respectively.

Laycon will be rewarded with N30 million cash prize, a two-bedroom apartment and a top-of-the-range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors

Also included is a trip to Dublin, courtesy of Guinness; home appliances, courtesy Scanfrost; a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta, among other peripheral benefits.

Betway is the Headline sponsor of BBNaija season 5 while the Gold sponsor is Guinness.

