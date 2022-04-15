JUST IN: LCC postpones resumption of tolling at Ikoyi Link Bridge

The Lekki Concession Company Limited, the operators of the Ikoyi Link Bridge and the Admiralty Circle Plaza, has postponed the resumption of tolling at the Ikoyi Link Bridge.

LCC Managing Director, Yomi Omomuwasan, announced the postponement in a statement on Friday night, adding that a new resumption date would be announced.

The postponement followed several protests by Lekki residents under the aegis of the Lekki Estates Residents & Stakeholders Association who rejected the resumption of tolling at the bridge which was scheduled to begin on April 16, 2022.

But Omomuwasan, in a statement on Friday, said the company decided to delay the resumption of toll collection for further consultations with key stakeholders in the Eti-Osa, Lekki area, in a bid to address their concerns and arrive at a mutually favourable resolution of all issues.

The two toll gates were epicentres of the nationwide #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings in October 2020 when soldiers allegedly shot harmless protesters dead and allegedly injured scores of other young demonstrators.

