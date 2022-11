Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski on Monday scooped the Best FIFA Men’s Player award ahead of fellow contenders Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah. The 33-year-old Polish striker has been in sensational goalscoring form and capped off 2021 by scoring a whopping 69 times in total for club and country. Lewandowski’s incredible predatory finishing saw […]

England will face familiar qualifying foes Poland on the road to the Qatar World Cup in 2022. The Poles, whose star striker Robert Lewandowski has arguably been the best player in the world in 2020, have faced the Three Lions in qualifying for the 1974, 1990, 1994, 2006 and 2014 World Cups, as well […]

Manchester United’s £82m new boy Antony scored on his debut and Marcus Rashford got two as Erik ten Hag’s men ended Arsenal’s 100 percent start to the season at Old Trafford. The Brazilian opened the scoring 10 minutes before half-time in the pulsating duel, sweeping a shot into the far corner. Rashford claimed the assist […]

