JUST IN: Lewandowski wins Best FIFA Men’s Award

Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has won the Best FIFA Men’s award for 2021.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas has been named the Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has won Women’s Coach of the Year, reports the BBC.

Spain midfielder Putellas, 27, now holds both of the highest individual awards in world football, having won the Ballon d’Or in November.

She helped Barcelona win a domestic double as well as their first ever Women’s Champions League last season.

Hayes led Chelsea to the English league title and the Champions League final.

