JUST IN: Like Twitter, Facebook removes Buhari’s ‘genocidal’ threat post

Another Social Media giant, Facebook has proceeded to remove a post made on President Muhammadu Buhari’s official page.
Buhari made headlines a few days ago after Twitter removed a tweet from the President’s handle. The tweet which subtly threatened ‘Genocidal’ violence against the Igbos was removed by the platform for violating its terms and conditions.
However, on Friday, Facebook proceeded to remove the same post from their platform.
“In line with our global policies, we’ve removed a post from President Buhari’s Facebook page for violating our Community Standards against inciting violence. We remove any content, from individuals or organisations that violates our policies on Facebook.”, Facebook Spokesperson stated.
Former Presidential aide and Opposition figure, Reno Omokri took to his page to celebrate the development.

