Sports

JUST IN: Liverpool beat Chelsea in FA Cup final shootout

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool kept alive hopes of an unprecedented quadruple as Konstantinos Tsimikas struck a sudden-death penalty winner to earn victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

RESULT

Chelsea 0 – 0 Liverpool

AET
HT 0-0
FT 0-0
Liverpool win 6-5 on penalties

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Man City game at Everton off after positive COVID-19 tests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City’s Premier League match at Everton on Monday has been postponed four hours before kick-off because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the club. The latest tests have returned more positive results, in addition to those of Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and two staff members revealed on 25 December, reports the BBC The […]
Sports

Edo 2021: Zamfara participation uncertain

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusau

We’re participating –Govt   Indications have emerged that Zamfara State may not participate in the rescheduled National Sports Festival billed to take off today in Benin – City, the Edo State capital.   This is as a result of the uncertainties surrounding the participation of the athletes and officials due to cash crunch.   A […]
Sports

FIBA frowns at interference in NBBF’s affair

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) will not tolerate any form of interference in the internal administration of the Nigeria Basketball Federation.   This declaration was contained in its later dated 10th, November addressed to NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida and the Nigeria Olympic Committee.   This action, they said, became necessary over the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica