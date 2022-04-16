Sports

JUST IN: Liverpool beat Man City to reach FA Cup final



 

Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-2 in a classic FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and kept alive their quadruple hopes.

Ibrahima Konate opened the scoring after nine minutes before Mane netted a bizarre goal, tackling City keeper Zack Steffen on the goalline, reports the BBC.

Mane added his second with a thunderous volley before the break.

Jack Grealish scored for City shortly after the restart and Bernardo Silva added another in the 91st minute.

But Liverpool held on to reach their 15th FA Cup final.

RESULT

Man City 2 – 3 Liverpool

 

Reporter

