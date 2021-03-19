Sports

JUST IN: Liverpool face Madrid in Champions League

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea play Porto and defending champions Bayern Munich take on Paris St-Germain, the team they beat in last year’s final, reports the BBC.
In the semi-finals, the winner of the Real Madrid v Liverpool tie will face Porto or Chelsea and Manchester City or Dortmund will take on Bayern or PSG.
The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on April 6-7 and 13-14.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Chinese firms donate COVID-19 kits to Badminton body

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has received 4,000 face masks and 11 infrared thermometers from two Chinese groups- Beijing Zhonglian Zhongchen Commercial Service Center (BZZ) and Global-Hint Consulting Company Limited (GHCCL) – that have been in partnership with the Federation since 2018. The donation is to prepare the federation for the eventual return to […]
Sports

2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Organisers remove 10km race, cut down runners to 10,000

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The organisers of the annual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon have announced two major changes to the 2021 edition of the Silver Label race.   The CEO of Nilayo Sports Management Company, the patent owner of the race, Bukola Olopade, during the week revealed that due to the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic, there […]
Sports

Super Falcons goalie, Oluehi, joins Spanish side

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Tochukwu Oluehi, has joined Spanish side Pozoalbense on a one year deal. This development will be a great one for the 33-year-old Nigerian goalie whose dream since she was young is to play for a top side in the Spanish League. Since she returned from Norway, Oluehi has been playing for Rivers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica