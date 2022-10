Liz Truss has dramatically resigned as prime minister after just 45 days in the job.

Tory MPs urged Ms Truss to go after her government was engulfed by political turmoil, following the ditching of most of her economic policies, reports the BBC.

Her resignation comes after a key minister quit and Tory MPs rebelled in a chaotic parliamentary vote.

Ms Truss was elected by the Tory membership in September, but she lost authority after a series of U-turns.

