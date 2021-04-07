JUST IN: LOC to end Edo 2020 abruptly due to paucity of funds

The Local Organising Committee of Edo2020 has announced that it will end the National Sports Festival abruptly on Thursday, April 8, 2021 due to lack of funds.

Rising from an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening, the LOC said it has had to take this hard decision due to lack of funds having expended its reserves to kick start the games.

According to a release signed by Ebomhiana Musa, Project Manager, Media & Communications, Edo 2020, the Federal Government has failed to release money promised to support the games.

“Regrettably, the FG is yet to redeem its pledge to support us as the host state financially for the cost of postponements.

“So, we are left with no option than to end the games at noon tomorrow (Thursday, April 8),” the statement said.

