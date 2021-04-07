Top Stories

JUST IN: LOC to end Edo 2020 abruptly due to paucity of funds

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Local Organising Committee of  Edo2020 has announced that it will end the National Sports Festival abruptly on Thursday, April 8, 2021 due to lack of funds.
Rising from an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening, the LOC said it has had to take this hard decision due to lack of funds having expended its reserves to kick start the games.
According to a release signed by Ebomhiana Musa, Project Manager, Media & Communications, Edo 2020, the Federal Government has failed to release money promised to support the games.
“Regrettably, the FG is yet to redeem its pledge to support us as the host state financially for the cost of postponements.
“So, we are left with no option than to end the games at noon tomorrow (Thursday, April 8),” the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps petition Buhari against NNPC, CBN, NPA, others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has said that it will petition President Muhammadu Buhari over the refusal of some agencies of government to appear before its public accounts committee (PAC) on allegations of financial irregularities levelled against them. Consequently, chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke, yesterday directed the clerk to forward a petition to the […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Military on red alert as protest spreads

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Philip Nyam and Emmanuel Onani

The Nigeria Armed Forces was placed on red alert yesterday in Abuja as the #EndSARS protest entered its second week and the number of protesters on the streets grew larger by the day. As early as 7a.m., soldiers were sighted on strategic road intersections across the city. They were deployed apparently in anticipation of the […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Trump pardons Bannon, Lil Wayne in final acts of clemency

Posted on Author Reporter

  Outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned his former adviser Steve Bannon, who is facing fraud charges. The announcement came just hours before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, reports the BBC. Trump also granted clemency to more than 140 others in his final hours in office. A pardon was announced for rapper Lil Wayne […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica