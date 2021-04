Another man in Kano, Mati Abdu has been sentenced to death by stoning for raping a minor. The Upper Shariah Court sitting in the state sentenced 60-year-old Abdu, who hails from Farsa Village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area, to death after catching him in a compromising position with a minor. Abdu was arrested by the […]

The Police Command in Katsina State, on Saturday, said five children were killed in a suspected bomb explosion at a farm in Yammama village, Malumfashi Local Government area of the state. A statement by the command Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said that six other children were injured in the blast which occurred at

Inspector General of Police (IG) yesterday presented 39 cheques worth N160 million to families of policemen killed during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020. Making the presentation at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Adamu said the development was meant to assure families of deceased police personnel that the Force would never abandon them in their

Philemon Kingoli, the Chairman of Okriki Local Government Area of Rivers State has been abducted by unknown gunmen. He was abducted on Wednesday along the Peter Odili road axis in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State. Details of his abduction is still sketchy as of the time of filing this report. However, Nnamdi Omoni, the spokesperson of the State Police Command confirmed the abduction. He said that the police would do everything possible to ensure that he is released on time.

