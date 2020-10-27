News

JUST IN: Looters invade Abuja NYSC camp, cart away mattresses, others  

Some hoodlums on Tuesday morning broke into the Orientation Camp of the National Youth Corps (NYSC) in Kubwa, Abuja.
The thugs armed with knives and other sharp objects blocked the road and ordered motorists to turn back.
They were seen coming out of the premises with mattresses, plastic chairs and other items.
Residents in the neighbourhood also took advantage of the unrest to participate in the looting.

