Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Louise Glück wins 2020 Nobel prize in Literature 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Okuyeme, with agency reports

American poet, Louise Glück, has won this year’s Nobel prize in Literature.
The Swedish Academy chose Glück, for her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”
The poet Louise Glück has become the first American woman to win the Nobel prize for literature in 27 years.
Glück is the 16th woman to win the Nobel, and the first American woman since Toni Morrison took the prize in 1993. The American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan took the literature award in 2016.
One of America’s leading poets, the 77-year-old writer has won the Pulitzer prize and the National Book Award, tackling themes including childhood and family life, often reworking Greek and Roman myths.
The chair of the Nobel prize committee, Anders Olsson, hailed Glück’s “candid and uncompromising” voice, which is “full of humour and biting wit”. Her 12 collections of poetry, from Faithful and Virtuous Night to The Wild Iris are “characterised by a striving for clarity”, he added, comparing her to Emily Dickinson with her “severity and unwillingness to accept simple tenets of faith”.
“In her poems, the self listens for what is left of its dreams and delusions, and nobody can be harder than she in confronting the illusions of the self,” Olsson said. “But even if Glück would never deny the significance of the autobiographical background, she is not to be regarded as a confessional poet.”
The Nobel committee singled out Snowdrops, a poem from her Pulitzer-winning collection ‘The Wild Iris’, in which she evokes the return of life after winter. “I did not expect to survive, / earth suppressing me,” Glück writes. “I didn’t expect / to waken again, to feel / in damp earth my body / able to respond again … ”
Born in 1943, Glück has written 12 collections of poetry and two book of essays. Her most recent collection was 2014’s Faithful and Virtuous Night. Over a career spanning six decades, she has explored trauma, death and healing, in poems that scholars have argued are both confessional and not. As Olsson, chair of the Nobel, said earlier: “She is not to be regarded as a confessional poet. She seeks universality.” (Some poets may dispute that being an either-or.).
Glück has written about developing anorexia as a teenager, which she later said was the result of her efforts to assert independence from her mother, as well as the death of her older sister, which happened before Glück was born. While in therapy, she elected to enrol in poetry workshops over a traditional college education and began to develop her voice. She published her first collection, Firstborn in 1968.
She won the Pulitzer prize for poetry in 1993 for her collection The Wild Iris. She was appointed the US poet laureate in 2003, and visited the White House to receive the National Humanities Medal from US President Barack Obama in 2016.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Entrepreneur, Ned Nwoko, receives Media Excellence award

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

Billionaire Entrepreneur and malaria eradication champion in Africa, Prince Ned Nwoko, will receive the Media and Innovation award from the prestigious Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State, Nigeria, on September 26. This was made known in a notification letter signed by the University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Andy Egwunyenga, during the week. According to the letter, […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Tenet’ tops $300m globally, but domestic box office is in crisis  

Posted on Author Reporter

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” willed itself past the $300 million mark globally this weekend even as the overall domestic box office appeared to be on the verge of collapse. Disney’s “Hocus Pocus,” a Bette Middler comedy that flopped when it was initially released in 1993, but became a cult hit on cable and streaming, almost matched […]
Arts & Entertainments

American singer Demi Lovato announces engagement to actor Max Ehrich

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

American singer, Demi Lovato has announced her engagement to actor, Max Ehrich. The child star took to her Instagram page on July 23, where she announced the engagement. “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent,” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: