JUST-IN: LP Senatorial Candidate Killed 48 Hours To Election

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The Labour Party (LP) Senatorial candidate in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election,  Mr Oyibo Chukwu has been allegedly killed and burnt by some unknown gunmen in Enugu State.

New Telegraph gathered that Chukwu, who was a candidate vying for the Enugu East Senatorial District seat was killed at Amechi, Awkunanaw Local Government Area of the state while returning from a campaign rally.

Chukwu was murdered barely 48 hours before the election alongside five of his supporters.

The killers were also said to have burnt him and his supporters who were with him inside his car.

Confirming the ugly incident, the governorship candidate of the party, Chijioke Edeoga said his party members are being targeted for assassination by political parties which felt threatened by the rise of the Labour Party in the state.

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate, hails from South East, which has been a flashpoint, even before the election period.

Suspected militants have vowed to cripple election in the region but security forces have assured residents that they are on top of the situation.

 

