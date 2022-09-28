JUST IN: Machina Defeats Lawan In Court Over Yobe North Senatorial Ticket

A Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State has ruled that Bashir Machina is the authentic candidate of the All progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District in the 2023 election.

By Wednesday’s judgement, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has lost his bid to clinch the ticket and go back to the red chamber next year.

Machina had approached the Federal High Court in Damaturu seeking an order of the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish his name as the winner of the May 28 APC senatorial primary election for Yobe North.

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu ordered the APC to forward the name of Machina to INEC as the authentic winner of the primary election.

The judge, however, described the primary election where the Senate President “emerged” as the senatorial candidate as “phantom.”

Lawan, who had participated in the presidential primary of the APC and lost to Tinubu, then went for the ticket of his senatorial district, a move which created controversy between him and Machina who asserted that he duely participated in the primaries and won the ticket.

