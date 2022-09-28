Top Stories

JUST IN: Machina Defeats Lawan In Court Over Yobe North Senatorial Ticket

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

A Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State has ruled that Bashir Machina is the authentic candidate of the All progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District in the 2023 election.

By Wednesday’s judgement, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has lost his bid to clinch the ticket and go back to the red chamber next year.

Machina had approached the Federal High Court in Damaturu seeking an order of the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish his name as the winner of the May 28 APC senatorial primary election for Yobe North.

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu ordered the APC to forward the name of Machina to INEC as the authentic winner of the primary election.

The judge, however, described the primary election where the Senate President “emerged” as the senatorial candidate as “phantom.”

Lawan, who had participated in the presidential primary of the APC and lost to Tinubu, then went for the ticket of his senatorial district, a move which created controversy between him and Machina who asserted that he duely participated in the primaries and won the ticket.

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Malami: Public interest’ll determine political situation for Kanu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

…says Lagos panel report not conclusive on Lekki Toll Plaza incident The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, has said public interest and pulse will determine whether the Federal Government will consider a political solution or pardon for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi […]
News Top Stories

Buhari’s govt becoming intolerant -Afenifere

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

On its part, the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Mr. Yinka Odumakin, said the action portends danger for the nation’s growth and development. Odumakin said: “The President Muhammadu Buhariled government is becoming more and more edgy by the day targeting some sociocultural groups to give the impression that they are doing a […]
News Top Stories

Diet drinks increase heart disease risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Paris said both sugary and artificially sweetened drinks are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. According to the findings of a new study published in the ‘Journal of the American College of Cardiology,’ diet drinks or artificially sweetened beverages may not be the healthy alternative they are often claimed to be. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica