JUST IN: Madagascar foils assassination attempt on President

President Andry Rajoelina was the target of an assassination attempt, according to the prosecutor general’s office of Madagascar, which arrested many “foreign and Malagasy” suspects.

According to diplomatic sources, two French people were among those arrested on Tuesday on the Indian Ocean island nation “as part of an inquiry for endangering state security.”

“Several foreign and Madagascar nationals were arrested on Tuesday, July 20, as part of an investigation into an attack on state security,” said prosecutor Berthine Razafiarivony, in a statement released overnight.

“At this stage of the investigation, which is ongoing, the prosecutor-general’s office assures we will shed light in on this case,” she added.

During the country’s Independence Day celebrations on June 26, the gendarmerie announced that they had foiled an assassination attempt on their boss who is also the president’s right-hand man, General Richard Ravalomanana.

*Courtesy: AFP

