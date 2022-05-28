Sports

JUST IN: Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to win UEFA Champions League

Posted on Author Reporter
 

Reporter

Fashanu
Sports

Fashanu, Sodje: Lessons Nigeria must learn from England’s Euro run

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…say NFF must trust ex-international to manage Eagles Football Ambassador, John Fashanu and former Super Eagles player Sam Sodje have said Nigeria should learn from England’s tenacity, unambiguous planning, effective organisation, and utmost trust in their former players, the virtues that led them to the first final appearance in any major tournament since 1966. Fashanu […]
Sports

EPL: Never-say-die Spurs delight Conte with Leicester late show

Posted on Author Reporter

  Antonio Conte said he saw the spirit he is trying to implement at Tottenham after Steven Bergwijn scored twice deep into stoppage time to stun Leicester with thrilling 3-2 win on Wednesday. The Foxes looked set to snatch victory against the run of play as Patson Daka and James Maddison struck either side of […]
Sports

World Athletics confirms date for Okpekpe Race

Posted on Author Reporter

  World Athletics, the international governing body for athletics has confirmed  Saturday May 28, 2022 for the eighth edition of the silver label Okpekpe international 10km road race. The race, the first road running event to be granted a label by World Athletics in West Africa, was twice postponed in 2020 and 2021 following the […]

