JUST IN: Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to win UEFA Champions League

Related Articles
Fashanu, Sodje: Lessons Nigeria must learn from England’s Euro run
…say NFF must trust ex-international to manage Eagles Football Ambassador, John Fashanu and former Super Eagles player Sam Sodje have said Nigeria should learn from England’s tenacity, unambiguous planning, effective organisation, and utmost trust in their former players, the virtues that led them to the first final appearance in any major tournament since 1966. Fashanu […]
EPL: Never-say-die Spurs delight Conte with Leicester late show
Antonio Conte said he saw the spirit he is trying to implement at Tottenham after Steven Bergwijn scored twice deep into stoppage time to stun Leicester with thrilling 3-2 win on Wednesday. The Foxes looked set to snatch victory against the run of play as Patson Daka and James Maddison struck either side of […]
World Athletics confirms date for Okpekpe Race
World Athletics, the international governing body for athletics has confirmed Saturday May 28, 2022 for the eighth edition of the silver label Okpekpe international 10km road race. The race, the first road running event to be granted a label by World Athletics in West Africa, was twice postponed in 2020 and 2021 following the […]
