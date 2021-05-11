Top Stories

JUST IN: Maiduguri under Boko Haram attack as sporadic explosions rock parts of city

Suspected armed members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect have on Tuesday evening invaded some parts of Jiddari Polo near Federal High Court of Justice in Maiduguri the Borno state capital, as sounds of gunshots and explosions rocking the city.
Thousands of residents have fled into the heart of the city for safety as security forces engage the terrorists from wreaking havoc.

