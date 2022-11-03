Just In: Mailantarki receives PDP Ex-officio, Others into NNPP in Gombe



The Northeast Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ex-officio, Mole Istifanus Bennet, and other stalwarts of the party from the southern part of Gombe State have joined the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.



Mole, who was the immediate past state women leader of the PDP dumped the PDP when she tendered her destination letter before joining the NNPP.

Daylight Reporters had earlier reported that Mole had resigned from the PDP in a letter dated 3rd November 2022.

She was received alongside six others by the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Party in Gombe State, Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki.



Other decampees who defected alongside the former PDP North East Ex-Officio are; Hon. Samaila Baba, Assistant State Auditor of the PDP, Alhaji Gambo Maiyadi, former Special Assistant to Governor Dankwambo, Hon. J. U Labebe, former councilor, Wange ward, and Haruna Bala Kamo, former Councilor and Special Assistant.



Others were Ruth Ngale, Lydia Felix, and Hon. Nathan Y. Kalpaddo.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...