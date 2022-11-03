News

Just In: Mailantarki receives PDP Ex-officio, Others into NNPP in Gombe

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Just In: Mailantarki receives PDP Ex-officio, Others into NNPP in Gombe

 
The Northeast Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ex-officio, Mole Istifanus Bennet, and other stalwarts of the party from the southern part of Gombe State have joined the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.
 
Mole, who was the immediate past state women leader of the PDP dumped the PDP when she tendered her destination letter before joining the NNPP.

Daylight Reporters had earlier reported that Mole had resigned from the PDP in a letter dated 3rd November 2022.

She was received alongside six others by the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Party in Gombe State, Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki.
 
Other decampees who defected alongside the former PDP North East Ex-Officio are; Hon. Samaila Baba, Assistant State Auditor of the PDP, Alhaji Gambo Maiyadi, former Special Assistant to Governor Dankwambo, Hon. J. U Labebe, former councilor, Wange ward, and Haruna Bala Kamo, former Councilor and Special Assistant.
 
Others were Ruth Ngale, Lydia Felix, and Hon. Nathan Y. Kalpaddo.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG: Oronsaye committee’s report not dead, to be reconsidered

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

… 390,676 employees enrolled in IPPIS The Federal Government has said the report of the Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Parastatals, otherwise known as “Oronsaye Committee report” has not died, as being speculated in some quarters. Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who disclosed this in Abuja […]
News

NNPC, KDSG sign MoU on gas utilisation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja and Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Kaduna State Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for utilisation and expansion of gas supply in the state. The event, which was facilitated by the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN) would ensure long-term involvement and support of Kaduna State Government and key gas sector players […]
News

Ogun restates commitment to food security, job creation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ogun State government yesterday restated its commitment to ensure food security, wealth and job creation through friendly policies and regular engagement with farmers. The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina, said this at a food dialogue organised by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Value-Chain Development Programme (VCDP) yesterday at Kobape, Obafemi […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica