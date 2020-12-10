JUST IN: Maina collapses in court

Top Stories

Maina collapses in court

The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina on Thursday collapsed in court.
The Federal Government is prosecuting Mister Maina on a 12-count charge of fraud and money laundering before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.
The former pension boss collapsed at exactly when his counsel, Anayo Adibe was addressing the court on his no-case submission before Justice Okon Abang handling his trial.
Before the collapse of the former pension boss, his counsel was praying the court for an adjournment to enable him to get records of the proceedings of the court to enable him to prepare for the no-case submission he intends to file on behalf of his client.
The court had to rise abruptly to enable officials of the Correctional Service and relations of the former pension boss to attend to him.
The matter was on Wednesday adjourned till today, December 10, 2020, for the defendant to argue his no-case submission and for the prosecution to respond to the same orally.

